Dresden Municipal/Regional Planning Commission Approves Rezoning Ordinance 

BY DAVID FISHER

DRESDEN (February 24) — The Dresden Municipal/Regional Planning Commission met in regular session on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Dresden City Hall to consider rezoning requests made by local property owners.

A request was made by Tommy Wu to rezone his property at 340 Pikeview St. from R-1 (low density residential) to B-1 (neighborhood business). Wu stated he also owns property located at 350 Pikeview St., adjacent to the property he is requesting to be rezoned, where a warehouse was damaged by the December 10, 2021, tornado. The rezoning request was made so the warehouse operation can be expanded to both properties.

The B-1 district is adjacent to this residential area, and use of the property as a warehouse is not a permitted use (or a use on appeal) in B-1 districts. The existing warehouse on the adjacent property is a non-conforming use, meaning it can be repaired, rebuilt or expanded on the same property.

However, the Dresden Municipal-Regional Planning Commission determined, in order to establish a warehouse on the landowner’s property zoned R-1, there would need to be approval of the warehouse use as a use on appeal from the Board of Zoning Appeals and/or a text amendment could be requested to allow enclosed warehousing in B-1 districts.

The Commission unanimously approved a motion to rezone the property at 340 Pikeview from R-1 (low density residential) to B-1 (neighborhood business).

A motion to amend the text of the zoning ordinance for B-1 districts to allow enclosed warehousing for merchandise was also approved by a unanimous vote. Amending the zoning ordinance allows this and other properties located in B-1 districts (or R-1 districts rezoned as B-1) to be utilized for enclosed warehousing.

Mayor Jeff Washburn discussed housing options or ideas with the Commission regarding lots he owns at the corner of West Main and Pikeview Street. He stated there is a need for rental housing in the area.

During discussion, it was noted that there is a process Mayor Washburn can go through to have a planned residential use for multi-family dwellings on these lots.

Additionally, there was some discussion regarding the commercial buildings being demolished in the downtown area that also had apartments attached to them. The Commission asked Staff Planner Donny Bunton to research whether these apartments can be built back as stand-alone apartments, or if they must be attached to a business structure. Bunton indicated he will give a report at the March 2022 meeting.

Mayor Washburn gave an update concerning the demolition progress and the plans for various businesses to rebuild. (See “Dresden Board Approves Debris Removal Bid” in the Feb. 23rd edition.)

With no further business to discuss, the meeting was adjourned.