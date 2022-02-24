Legal Clinic Offered to Tornado Victims

West Tennessee Legal Services will host a Disaster Relief Clinic in Dresden on March 3, from 6-8 p.m. for survivors of the December 2021 Weakley County tornadoes.

Attorneys will be available at the clinic to speak with survivors about housing issues, estate planning issues, debt collection issues, home repair issues, FEMA appeals, scams, and more. The event will be open to low-income Weakley County residents who were affected by the December 2021 tornadoes. Anyone interested should contact WTLS at 800-372-8346 to register for the clinic.

“We are incredibly excited to get back out in the community and offer our services to help those who were impacted by the devastating tornadoes,” said Andy Cole, Pro Bono Coordinator at WTLS. “So many people have legal issues after disasters and do not know where to turn, we hope this clinic can help people get the help they need.”

“As we interact with impacted survivors, it is apparent that there are lots of questions and concerns related to rights and needs of homeowners, renters, and business operators,” said Weakley County Mayor, Jake Bynum. “Many of these citizens have lost everything and don’t have the ability to hire representation. West Tennessee Legal Services is offering much-needed resources to connect those most in need of assistance.”

“This is a great opportunity for residents impacted by the tornado to receive free legal advice about their rights concerning insurance settlements, property recovery, continuing obligations under a lease or whether their obligations were terminated by the destruction of the property, said City of Dresden Mayor, Jeff Washburn. “The attorneys should be able to respond to a host of other legal questions arising out of the aftermath of the tornado.”

There will only be a limited number of slots available to sign up for the clinic. Anyone who is not able to attend the clinic can call WTLS to ask about further help.

About West Tennessee Legal Services

West Tennessee Legal Services, a nonprofit law firm, offers free civil legal representation and educational programs to help people in 17 West Tennessee counties receive justice, protect well-being, and support opportunities to overcome poverty. Counties served from offices in Jackson, Dyersburg, Huntingdon, and Selmer are Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Madison, McNairy, Obion, and Weakley. WTLS is funded in part by the Legal Services Corporation and state, federal, and local funding, including United Way in Dyer, McNairy, and Weakley counties. Learn more at www.wtls.org or by following the firm on Facebook.