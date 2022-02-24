Candidates Submit Qualifying Petitions for Public Office 

BY DAVID FISHER

david@dresdenenterprise.com

WEAKLEY COUNTY (February 17) — Numerous candidates are lining up to run for political office in the 2022 mid-term elections.

Local candidates have filed their petitions for public office with the Weakley County Election Commission by the February 17, 2022, qualifying deadline.

The petition withdrawal deadline for these candidates is Thursday, February 24, 2022, at noon.

Candidates submitting their qualifying petitions to appear on the May 3, 2022, ballot and their political affiliations are as follows:

Weakley County Court Offices

Chancellor – 27th Judicial District: William M. Maloan (I).

Circuit Court Judge – 27th Judicial District: Jeff Parham (R).

District Attorney General – 27th Judicial District: Colin Johnson (I); Adam P. Nelson (R); and Robert R. Young IV “Rusty” (R).

Weakley County General Sessions Judge: Tommy “Tommy” Moore (I).

Juvenile Court Judge: James H. Bradberry (R).

27th Judicial District Public Defender: William Kenneth “Bill” Randolph (R).

Weakley County Circuit Court Clerk: Jennifer Kay Killebrew (I); and Courtney McMinn (R).

Weakley County Clerk: Kim Hughey (R).

Weakley County Register Of Deeds: April Wright Jones (I).

Weakley County Government Offices

Weakley County Mayor: Jake Bynum (I).

Weakley County Trustee: Marci Floyd (I).

*Note – Two commissioners are elected to represent each voting district.

Weakley County Commission-District 1: Dennis Doster (R); and Bobby Dunlap (R).

Weakley County Commission-District 2: Eric Owen (I); and Wade Cook (R), and Marcus Hopper (R).

Weakley County Commission-District 3: James Roy Pope (R); and Greg Usery (R).

Weakley County Commission-District 4: Gary Eddings, Jr. (R); John Robert Freeman (R).

Weakley County Commission-District 5: Larry Kelly (R); and Larry Wayne Taylor (R).

Weakley County Commission-District 6: Tim Allen (R); David R. Bell (R); and Brian W. Donavant (R).

Weakley County Commission-District 7: David Hawks (R); Billy W. Hazlewood (R); and Barry A Tuck (R).

Weakley County Commission-District 8: Jack J. Vincent (I); and Roger Donaldson (R).

Weakley County Commission-District 9: Jimmy Westbrook (I); and James R. Washburn (R).

Weakley County Sheriff: David L. Andrews (I); Scott Watkins (I); Derek Coble (R); and Terry McDade (R).

Weakley County Road Supervisor: Allan Jeffrey Cosby (R); and Terry Odle (R).

Constables

Weakley County Constable – District 2: Richard A. Black (I).

Weakley County Constable – District 3: Tony Trimble (I).

Weakley County Constable – District 4: Michael Beal (R).

Weakley County Constable – District 5: David L. Smith (R).

Weakley County Constable – District 6: John Cook (I).

Weakley County Constable – District 7: Freddie Brasfield (D).

Weakley County Constable – District 8: Scott Norris (I).

Weakley County Constable – District 9: Brandon Odle (I).

School Board Races

Weakley County School Board – District 2: Beau Atkins (R).

Weakley County School Board – District 4: David Martin Hamlin (R).

Weakley County School Board – District 5: Wendell Cates (R).

Weakley County School Board – District 6: Steve Vantrease (I).

Gleason City Alderman

Alderman At-Large candidates running to complete the unexpired term of the late Alderman Danny Browning on the Gleason City Board are: Mike Bennett (I); James Thurman Hines (I).

These candidates have until noon on April 7, 2022, to submit their qualifying petitions for the August 4, 2022 election.

The deadline also applies to independent candidates for these offices.

State and Federal Primary and State and County General Election

Primary elections will be held for Governor, U.S. House of Representatives, Tennessee Senate (odd-numbered districts), and Tennessee House of Representatives. General elections will be held for state judicial offices and applicable county offices.

The deadline to file a petition for candidacy in the August 4, 2022, State & Federal Primary/State & County General Election is Thursday, April 7, 2022, at noon.

The withdrawal deadline is Thursday, April 14, 2022, at noon

The deadlines also apply to independent candidates for these offices.

TN State House of Representatives District 76 – District 76: Tandy W Darby (R) picked up a petition for office on February 14. Darby has until noon on April 7, 2022, to submit his qualifying petition.

Candidates That Have Not Submitted Qualifying Petitions

Potential candidates that picked up petitions, but failed to submit their qualifying petitions before the deadline, are:

Weakley County Mayor: Andy Lynn Pence (R).

Weakley County Commission-District 2: Larry Hudson (I).

Weakley County Commission – District 3: Jaye Massey (R).

Weakley County Commission-District 4: Shaila J. Stewart (R).

Weakley County Commission – District 6: David R. Bell (R).

Weakley County Road Supervisor: Greg Mansfield (R).

Weakley County School Board – District 8: John R. Hatler (R).

Important Dates for Voters

The voter registration deadline to cast a ballot in the May primary is Monday, April 4, 2022. Those wishing to vote absentee in the primary must make a request to the Weakley County Election Commission office by Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The early-voting period is April 13-28, 2022.

Voters will have another opportunity to cast ballots in the State & Federal General/Municipal Election Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Tennesseans will elect a Governor, U.S House of Representatives, State Senators in odd-numbered districts and State Representatives.

The voter registration deadline for the August election is Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Absentee voters must request a ballot by Thursday, July 28, 2022. Early voting for the August election is July 15-30, 2022.

For an election cycle calendar and additional information, visit https://sos.tn.gov/elections/calendar.

Local information regarding registering to vote or candidacy interests, contact the Weakley County Election Commission office at 731-364-5564.