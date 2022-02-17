UT Martin Online Programs Earn National Rankings

MARTIN (February 13) – The University of Tennessee at Martin received national accolades from the U.S. News and World Report 2022 Best Online Programs, including a top-50 ranking for the online Master of Business Administration program.

U.S. News and World Report ranks academic programs based on the excellence of students, graduation rates and instructor credentials.

The UT Martin Online MBA program tied 42nd out of 331 universities nationally. The MBA program is housed in the College of Business and Global Affairs and is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, AACSB International. Open to students in all fields, the Online MBA is cohort-based, with approximately 25 students per cohort. The program is designed to be completed in as few as 18 months.

“I was extremely pleased to hear about our Online MBA program being ranked 42nd in the nation and one of the top programs in the state of Tennessee,” said Dr. Ahmad Tootoonchi, College of Business and Global Affairs dean. “I am inspired by the news and proud of our outstanding team of faculty and staff, as well as our students, for their commitment to continuously enhance the reputation of our university.”

UT Martin’s online bachelor’s degree programs tied for 101 out of 363 ranked universities in the report, and the online Master’s in Education also made the list by tying for 192 out of 327 universities.

“We are proud of the efforts our faculty and staff take to engage students and ensure they receive a high-quality education,” Dr. Adam Wilson, UT Martin Online director, said. “Our online programs enable students to be successful and earn an affordable degree on their schedule.”

For more information about UT Martin online degree programs, visit www.utm.edu/onlinestudies.