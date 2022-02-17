One Month Left to Apply for FEMA Assistance

NASHVILLE (February 14) – One month after a Major Disaster Declaration was signed for middle and west Tennessee following severe storms and tornadoes last December, more than $4.4 million in federal funds has been provided to residents to assist in their recovery. Survivors who still need to apply for FEMA assistance have until March 15, 2022, to do so.

Residents in Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Gibson, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Obion, Stewart, Sumner, Weakley, and Wilson counties dealing with storm-related loss and damages may apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which can cover expenses like temporary housing (such as rental assistance or reimbursement for hotel costs), repair or replacement of a homeowner’s primary residence and other uninsured or under-insured disaster-related expenses, such as the replacement of personal property, moving and storage fees, childcare, medical, dental and funeral expenses.

As of February 14, FEMA has approved more than $810,000 in Individual Assistance grants for homeowners and renters. That includes more than $657,000 for housing assistance and more than $153,000 for other disaster-related needs assistance.

FEMA’s federal partner, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has also approved more than $3.6 million in low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters and businesses impacted by the severe weather.

Over the past month, FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams have gone door-to-door in the 12 declared counties, interacting with 2,061 individuals to help them apply for assistance and to provide referrals to other resources.

“FEMA stands with the people of middle and west Tennessee who were affected by this terrible line of tornadoes and severe storms,” said Federal Coordinating Officer Myra Shird. “We can’t make things the way they were before, but we may be able to help with your recovery.”

Applying for FEMA assistance is free and easy. To start your claim:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

Use the FEMA app, which can be easily downloaded to a smartphone.

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Specialists are available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time, seven days a week. Multilingual services are available.

If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others:

Update the “Current Phone” field using the relay service phone number

Add “Relay Service” to the Note box; provide FEMA with your number.

FEMA continues to support state and local leaders in Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson, Dyer, Gibson, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Obion, Stewart, Sumner, and Weakley counties to provide Public Assistance funding for storm-related emergency response and the restoration of infrastructure, damaged public facilities and certain private nonprofits, like houses of worship. To learn more, go online to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency “Active Disasters” page, and click on FEMA-4637.

For more information on Tennessee's recovery from the severe storms and tornadoes, visit www.tn.gov/tema.html and www.fema.gov/disaster/4637.