Gleason’s Anderson, Westview’s Harrison Miss Basketball finalists

BY JIM STEELE

Weakley County is certainly catching the eye of the girls’ basketball world.

Two Weakley County girls’ basketball players have been named finalists for Miss Basketball.

Gleason’s Alayna Anderson is a Class A finalist and Martin-Westview’s Jada Harrison is a finalist for Class AA. McKenzie sophomore Savannah Davis also is a Class A finalist.

Gleason has had three Miss Basketball winners: Kara Sanders (1996), Ashley McEliney (1999) and Kayla Hudson (2007). Westview’s Kendall Cavin was the Class AA winner in 2003.

All told, there have been six Miss Basketball winners in Weakley County. Greenfield’s Chloe Moore-McNeil was the county’s only two-time winner, honored in 2019 and 2020.

Gleason’s girls are 22-6 and ranked No. 6 in the Class A Associated Press poll. The Lady Chargers are 23-2 and the state’s second-ranked Class AA team, according to the AP.

Awards will be given in all six classifications in boys and girls at 5 p.m. March 14 at Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center on the eve of the TSSAA Division I boys basketball state tournament. The event will be free and open to the public.