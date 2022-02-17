Gas Prices Continue to Climb

NASHVILLE (February 14) – Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 12.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 24.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 99.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Tennessee was priced at $2.88 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $3.99 per gallon, a difference of $1.11 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.47 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 16.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 97.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Tennessee and the national average going back 10 years:

February 14, 2021: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.50/g)

February 14, 2020: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

February 14, 2019: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

February 14, 2018: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

February 14, 2017: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

February 14, 2016: $1.50/g (U.S. Average: $1.69/g)

February 14, 2015: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

February 14, 2014: $3.16/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)

February 14, 2013: $3.43/g (U.S. Average: $3.63/g)

February 14, 2012: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Chattanooga – $3.26/g, up 19.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.07/g.

Nashville – $3.33/g, up 13.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.20/g.

Huntsville – $3.20/g, up 8.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.12/g.

“The jump in gasoline prices has continued unabated as oil prices continue to push higher, reaching $94 per barrel last week on continued concern over the possible imminent threat that Russia may invade Ukraine,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Not only are oil prices up, but the bulk of the nation is starting the multi-month transition to summer gasoline, further adding to the rise at the pump. In addition, cold weather in Texas last week caused some power outages at major refineries, further weighing on markets. I see no other potentials in the short term but additional price increases unless Russia does an about-face on Ukraine. Even then, we’ll still see seasonality push prices up, so motorists should be ready to dig deeper.”

GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.