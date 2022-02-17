Dresden’s 12th Man

Dresden High School coaching staff member Justin West, along with his wife, Katie, accepted the Chuck West 12th Man Award from the Dresden High School Football Program and Dresden Quarterback Club Saturday evening during the annual Dresden Quarterback Club banquet. The award was given in honor of the late Chuck West, coach and principal at Dresden High School who died last year. “We created this through our Quarterback Club and we wanted it to represent exactly what Coach West stood for: pride, love for Dresden, and caring about our student athletes,” Dresden Lion football Coach Keith Hodge told the crowd Saturday night. “This person shares the same love for the game and taught us to love the game as well. He inspires all as a team and as an individual. He has always encouraged us on and off the field. This person has touched my life and my teammates lives more than anyone else. He has kept us to a high standard and motivates us to do our best,” senior football player Trey Eddings said before the award was presented to Justin West, Chuck West’s son. For more photos and a round-up of the event, see Page 9 of today’s edition. Photo by Jasmine Williams/The Enterprise