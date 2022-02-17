Carl Perkins Gala Set for March 3

BY LORCAN MCCORMICK

Special to The Enterprise

The 17th annual Weakley/Obion County Carl Perkins Center Dinner and Auction for Child Abuse will be held March 3 at the Martin Public Library. There is no current deadline for sales, but tickets are beginning to run low, with normal tickets running at $50.

This is the first live event for the auction since 2019, due to COVID-related restrictions. Last year, a virtual auction was held, with the Perkins Center finding that a broader community outreach can be performed by holding virtual events – out-of-state donations came in last year, as an example of the virtual outreach. With this in mind, there will still be a virtual auction held, as well as the live, silent auction, happening at the Martin Public Library. “It’s a celebration, we’re returning to normal,” Carl Perkins Director Amber Whitten said.

The Carl Perkins Center is a child advocacy program that offers a diverse set of tools to help disaffected children in the region. “I want it to be known we’re a child advocacy center,” Ms. Whitten stressed, “we’re sometimes mislabeled as a child abuse center.” These tools include safe spaces for children and a food pantry, as well as other various inclusive programs designed to help both children and guardians.

“As somber as our work is, I want this event to be known as a celebration, we want there to be joy,” Whitten said. Five to ten auction items will be sold, including one Kids College scholarship donated by UT Martin at the live auction. An additional two Kids College scholarships will be donated online for their virtual event.