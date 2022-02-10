Westview Coach Honored By Editor | February 10, 2022 | 0 Westview Coach Brian Haskins recently earned 304 wins while leading the Westview Lady Chargers basketball team. Haskins has coached the Lady Chargers for seven and a half years and has taken them to the State Tournament for the past seven years. Posted in Breaking News, Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Ice Storm of 2022 February 10, 2022 | No Comments » Dresden Board Allocates Grant, Insurance Funding February 10, 2022 | No Comments » Bethel, UTM Students Travel to Super Bowl 56 February 10, 2022 | No Comments » COVID Emergency Funding Allows for Addition of Student Support Professionals February 10, 2022 | No Comments » Museum at UTM Features Voter Registration Exhibit February 10, 2022 | No Comments »