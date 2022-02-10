Sign Ups for Dresden Spring Sports Now Open

Online registration for Dresden youth league tee ball, softball, and baseball is now available at https://leagues.teamlinkt.com/dysb. Children must be three years old as of January 1, 2022, to register in this league. DYSB will have a registration table set up at the Dresden Middle School gym on Saturday, February 12, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., and Saturday, February 19, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Board members will be at the table to assist with the online registration process and collect registration fees. The $40 registration fee can also be paid at your child’s draft day or first team practice. Deadline for registration is Friday, March 4.