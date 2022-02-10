Ongoing Murder Investigation

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a case involving a Weakley County couple who reportedly killed a family member of one of the accused and attempted to bury the victim’s body near the Jolley Springs area of Highway 190.

According to a press release issued by the WCSD, Jessica Rena Thompson claimed her niece, Mandy Noe, was missing and the last time she had contact with the victim was January 22, 2022, when her niece reportedly went to visit family in Georgia. Thompson filed the report at the WCSD Wednesday, February 2. It was discovered there had been a domestic dispute the night before between Mrs. Thompson and her husband, Christopher Thomas Thompson. He was taken into custody and charged with domestic assault.

During the investigation and interview, officers determined Noe was Chris Thompson’s niece and she was reportedly killed during a dispute between the couple and the victim on or about January 21, 2022.

According to the release, the investigation showed after the incident, the couple took steps to bury Noe’s body on the couple’s property.

WCSD Capt. Marty Plunk applied for a search warrant to search the property off of Highway 190 in the Jolley Springs area. Mandy Noe’s body was discovered in a clandestine grave on the property by WCSD Sheriff Mike Wilson, Capt. Terry McDade, Plunk, Invs. Neil Cantrell and Mason Wortham, along with members of the Weakley County Ambulance Service.

Christopher Thompson has been charged, currently, with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Jessica Rena Thompson is charged with accessory after the fact second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and filing a false report. She is held on a $75,000 bond.