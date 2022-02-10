Local Athletes are Finalists for the 2022 Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards
Courtesy of TSSAA
The Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards will be presented to the top girls and boys in six classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU on Monday, March 14 at 5:00 p.m. The event will be open to the public and free of charge.
A statewide committee of sportswriters selected winners based on performance during the 2021-2022 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head basketball coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
This is the 37th year that the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school basketball players. American General was the sponsor of the event since the inception of the awards in 1985 until 2001. The Memphis Grizzlies were sponsors of the awards from 2002-2004. From 2005-2015 the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards were presented at the conclusion of each respective championship game as part of the post-game trophy ceremony.
Division II-A Miss Basketball Finalists
Madi Hawk, Lakeway Christian
Olivia Lee, Trinity Christian
Aalyah Del Rosario, Webb School
Division II-AA Miss Basketball Finalists
Kennedy Cambridge, Ensworth
Jaloni Cambridge, Ensworth
Sydney Mains, Knoxville Catholic
Class 1A Miss Basketball Finalists
Alayna Anderson, Gleason
Savannah Davis, McKenzie
Lyndie Ramsey, Unaka
Class 2A Miss Basketball Finalists
Jada Harrison, Westview
Madison Hart, Gibson County
Karly Weathers, Loretto
Class 3A Miss Basketball Finalists
Sarah Burton, Clinton
McKenzie Cochran, Page
Brooklyn Crouch, Upperman
Class 4A Miss Basketball Finalists
Imari Berry, Clarksville
Ta’mia Scott, Clarksville Northwest
Jennifer Sullivan, Bearden
Division II-A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Tyler Byrd, Tipton-Rosemark
Daniel Egbuniwe, FACS
Eddie Ricks III, Clarksville Academy
Division II-AA Mr. Basketball Finalists
B.J. Edwards, Knoxville Catholic
Chandler Jackson, Christian Brothers
Tyler Tanner, Brentwood Academy
Class 1A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Zach Amonett, Pickett County
Roderick Robinson, Middleton
Grant Strong, Clay County
Class 2A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Gavin Burleson, Summertown
Gus Davenport, Cannon County
Jarrod Taylor, East Nashville
Class 3A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Greeneville
Ericko Sain II, Jackson South Side
JaSteven Walker, Fayette-Ware
Class 4A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Elijah Bredwood, Bearden
Amarr Knox, Bartlett
Brandon Miller, Cane Ridge