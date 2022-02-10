Local Athletes are Finalists for the 2022 Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards

The Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards will be presented to the top girls and boys in six classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU on Monday, March 14 at 5:00 p.m. The event will be open to the public and free of charge.

A statewide committee of sportswriters selected winners based on performance during the 2021-2022 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head basketball coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

This is the 37th year that the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school basketball players. American General was the sponsor of the event since the inception of the awards in 1985 until 2001. The Memphis Grizzlies were sponsors of the awards from 2002-2004. From 2005-2015 the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards were presented at the conclusion of each respective championship game as part of the post-game trophy ceremony.

Division II-A Miss Basketball Finalists

Madi Hawk, Lakeway Christian

Olivia Lee, Trinity Christian

Aalyah Del Rosario, Webb School

Division II-AA Miss Basketball Finalists

Kennedy Cambridge, Ensworth

Jaloni Cambridge, Ensworth

Sydney Mains, Knoxville Catholic

Class 1A Miss Basketball Finalists

Alayna Anderson, Gleason

Savannah Davis, McKenzie

Lyndie Ramsey, Unaka

Class 2A Miss Basketball Finalists

Jada Harrison, Westview

Madison Hart, Gibson County

Karly Weathers, Loretto

Class 3A Miss Basketball Finalists

Sarah Burton, Clinton

McKenzie Cochran, Page

Brooklyn Crouch, Upperman

Class 4A Miss Basketball Finalists

Imari Berry, Clarksville

Ta’mia Scott, Clarksville Northwest

Jennifer Sullivan, Bearden

Division II-A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Tyler Byrd, Tipton-Rosemark

Daniel Egbuniwe, FACS

Eddie Ricks III, Clarksville Academy

Division II-AA Mr. Basketball Finalists

B.J. Edwards, Knoxville Catholic

Chandler Jackson, Christian Brothers

Tyler Tanner, Brentwood Academy

Class 1A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Zach Amonett, Pickett County

Roderick Robinson, Middleton

Grant Strong, Clay County

Class 2A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Gavin Burleson, Summertown

Gus Davenport, Cannon County

Jarrod Taylor, East Nashville

Class 3A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Greeneville

Ericko Sain II, Jackson South Side

JaSteven Walker, Fayette-Ware

Class 4A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Elijah Bredwood, Bearden

Amarr Knox, Bartlett

Brandon Miller, Cane Ridge