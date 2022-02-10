Carter Commits to Bethel By Editor | February 10, 2022 | 0 Westview Charger senior football player Ashton Carter has committed to Bethel University in McKenzie to further his football career and education. Posted in Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Bethel, UTM Students Travel to Super Bowl 56 February 10, 2022 | No Comments » Sign Ups for Dresden Spring Sports Now Open February 10, 2022 | No Comments » Westview Sweeps McKenzie February 10, 2022 | No Comments » MLB Should Get Its Affairs in Order February 10, 2022 | No Comments » Westview Celebrates Signing Day February 10, 2022 | No Comments »