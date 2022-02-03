Republican Candidate Terry Odle to Seek Weakey County Road Supervisor

Terry Odle is excited to announce his candidacy for the position of Weakley County Road Supervisor. With 30 years of experience in road

Maintenance and 10 of those years serving as a direct Supervisor of the Weakley County branch of the Tennessee Department of Transportation, Odle says he is ready to get to work for the people of Weakley County in a new and exciting way. He started his career with TDOT in 1992 as a General Maintenance Worker and through the years, has worked his way from running heavy equipment, leading crews, and ensuring daily jobs were completed, into the TDOT county supervisor..

Being raised, and choosing to raise his own family, in Weakley County — his love for this community runs deep. Terry is married to Lisa Burnham Odle. They live in Dresden where you can normally find them spending time with their 4 children and 5 grandchildren .They attend Calvary Baptist Church in Latham .

Odle says, “I have the proven leadership record that will allow me to direct the department in maintaining our roads and bridges in the best way possible allowing us to keep our families safe while traveling and our communities thriving as we grow. As a leader, I will treat everyone equally, be fair, and I believe in participating in the daily work being done when needed not just assigning tasks. I humbly ask for your vote an support in this election and promise to make this county a better place through my service as County Road Supervisor.”