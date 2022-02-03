FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams at Work in Tennessee

NASHVILLE – FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams are reaching out to tornado survivors in a 12-county area in middle and western Tennessee. The teams are going door-to-door to help those who want to apply for FEMA assistance and to also make referrals to other local, state and voluntary agencies that may be able to assist with unmet needs. Look for DSA specialists in Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Gibson, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Obion, Stewart, Sumner, Weakley, and Wilson counties. DSA staff use mobile equipment when calling on survivors that allows them to create an application right there on the spot. Specialists are also able to update information, check the status of claim and answer questions about the application process. However, when applying to FEMA, DSA staff will need your social security number, annual income and bank information, as well as the names of those living in the damaged property. Like all FEMA field personnel, DSA staff carry a photo i.d.; you are encouraged to ask to see that before engaging in a conversation.

In addition to DSA, you may also apply for assistance by:

▪ Go online to www.disasterassistance.gov;

▪ Use the FEMA App for Android or iPhone which can be easily downloaded; or

▪ Call 1-800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time, seven days a week. Help is available in many languages.

If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

The deadline to apply is March 15, 2022.

Due to a Major Disaster Declaration recently signed by President Joe Biden, residents in those counties are now eligible to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance.

Assistance includes temporary housing, such as rental assistance or reimbursement for hotel costs, grants for the repair or replacement of a homeowner’s primary residence, repairing storm-damaged privately-owned access routes, such as driveways, roads, or bridges and other uninsured or under-insured disaster-related expenses such as the repair or replacement of personal property, moving and storage fees, childcare, medical and dental expenses and certain funeral costs.

After applying with FEMA, you may be referred to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). In times of disasters, the SBA offers low-interest loans for businesses, homeowners and renters. There’s no obligation to accept a loan, but you may miss out on the largest source of federal disaster recovery funds if you don’t apply. Information about low-interest SBA disaster loans and application forms are available online at SBA.gov/disaster. You may also call 800-659-2955 or email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. If you use TTY, call 800-877-8339.

For more information on Tennessee’s disaster recovery, visit www.tn.gov/tema.html and www.fema.gov/disaster/4637. You may also follow FEMA on www.facebook.com/fema and Twitter @FEMARegion4.