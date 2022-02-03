Farm to School Goes Green

Weakley County primary and elementary students “went green” as hydroponically-grown veggies were delivered for tasting and for experimenting with regrowth. The project was coordinated by the Weakley County Schools Farm to School Team with the School Nutrition Department and NWTN Local Food Network working together to secure the locally-grown bok choy, arugula, cabbage, red leaf lettuce, and Swiss Chard from Blackberry Pond Farm. Students completed a survey on their reactions to taste, watched a video produced to show the greens they were eating as they grew on the farm, and experimented with regrowing the plants’ root balls in water.