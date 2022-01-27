Stephen Chandler Roberson II 1981 – 2022 By Editor | January 27, 2022 | 0 Stephen Chandler Roberson II, 40, of McKenzie, died on Saturday, January 22, 2022. He was born May 15, 1981, to Stephen C. Roberson and Deborah Kirby Scott. There are no services at this time; he had chosen cremation. Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Local Residents Earn Degrees from UT Martin January 27, 2022 | No Comments » Emily Josephine Millsaps 1939 – 2022 January 27, 2022 | No Comments » Eleanor Barbara Doub 1939 – 2022 January 27, 2022 | No Comments » Richard Allen Picka 1953 – 2022 January 27, 2022 | No Comments » Betty A. Galey 1936 – 2022 January 27, 2022 | No Comments »