Stephen Chandler Roberson II 1981 – 2022

Stephen Chandler Roberson II, 40, of McKenzie, died on Saturday, January 22, 2022. He was born May 15, 1981, to Stephen C. Roberson and Deborah Kirby Scott. There are no services at this time; he had chosen cremation.

