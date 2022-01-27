Local Residents Earn Degrees from UT Martin

MARTIN – Several Weakley County residents were among students who received degrees from the University of Tennessee at Martin during fall commencement ceremonies held December 10, and December 11, 2021. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, UT Martin hosted three in-person commencements to promote safety for graduates and their families while recognizing the class of fall 2021’s accomplishments. Each commencement was livestreamed via Facebook and YouTube for those unable to attend.

The students receiving undergraduate degrees were:

Dresden – Cassy Lynn Gobel; Lucas William Rutkowski; Denver Snider; Brice Derick Williams; Jennifer Woodson.

Gleason – Seth Wray Bowers; Dekota Jagger Lampkins; Natalia Marie Pomphrey; Braxton Scott Vickers.

Greenfield – Abby Li Eubank; Sara Savannah Lewis; Raven Alexis Tharpe.

Martin – Nicole Ayers; Vyn Brothers; Katherine Nicole Capua; Kelly Rose Childress; Faith Olivia Davis; Felicia C. Freeman; Jonathan Dakota Gonsowski; Vickie Lynn Hazlewood; Michael James Long; Steven Kyle Lowry; Blake Patrick Moore; Zachary Micheal Rea; Jacob G. Reynolds; Skylar Mary Elizabeth Stewart; Sarah Lynn Vowell; Carley Elise Warlick; Christopher Dale Webb; Valerie Paige Whitten.

Sharon – Katelyn Michelle Covington; Rex Thomas Roberts.

The students receiving graduate degrees were:

Greenfield – Callie Croom Smithson.

Martin – Hannah Stewart Alexander; Megan Martelle Jones; Megan Sailors Lewter; Emily G. Walker.

Sharon – Rachel E. Cooper; Tonya Marie Evans.

UT Martin is a comprehensive regional institution in the University of Tennessee System offering 18 bachelor’s degree programs and five master’s degree programs. The main campus in northwest Tennessee is one of five primary UT campuses, and UT Martin regional centers are located in Jackson, Parsons, Ripley, Selmer and Somerville. For more information, visit utm.edu.