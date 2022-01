Eleanor B. Doub, 82, of McKenzie, died on Sunday, January 23, 2022. Funeral services are Friday, January 28, at 1 p.m. at Brummitt McKenzie Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery, McKenzie.

She was born July 16, 1939. She is survived by her husband, John Doub.

