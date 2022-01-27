Babies of 2021 Contest Information

It is time for the annual spotlight on bundles of joy brought into the world over the last year. On Page 8 of today’s edition, more Babies of 2021 submitted by readers can be found. Beginning Friday, January 28, The Enterprise will place all babies’ photos submitted for this edition in a photo album on the Dresden Enterprise Facebook page, with names omitted. Social media fans will be asked to “like” or “love” their favorite bundle of joy. Voting will end at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, January 30 and the family of the baby with the most fans will be given a gift basket, full of items donated by local businesses. The winner will be notified next week.