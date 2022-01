Local Teacher Graduates WestTeach Program

Kandace Jackson, a transition case manager for Weakley County and former teacher at Greenfield High School, graduated from the University of Tennessee at Martin’s WestTeach Program during a banquet on December 16, 2021, at the Madison Downs Venue in Jackson. WestTeach is a teacher-development program created as a class project by the WestStar Leadership Program’s class of 2017. WestTeach members participate in four sessions on West Tennessee agriculture, the humanity of leadership, creating partnerships for economic development and building communities. For more information about WestTeach or the WestStar Leadership Program, contact Virginia Grimes, assistant director, at 731-881-7787.