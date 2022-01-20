Westview Students Recognized

WESTVIEW BUSINESS STUDENTS TRY STOCK MARKET GAME – Westview students recently participated in the SIFMA Foundation’s Stock Market Game™, an online simulation of the global capital markets that engages students grades 4-12 in the world of economics, investing and personal finance. (L to R) Michael Collier, Joseph Roupe, Jacob Foltz, Dylan Hutson and Chase Winschel were recognized for their work. They are shown with teacher and FBLA Advisor Kimberly Elliott.
SHARK TANK: 4-H EDITION — Westview students recently competed in the 4-H version of the popular series focused on entrepreneurship and great business ideas. To participate, students could work in teams or individually and had to develop a product concept, business plan, commercial and make a presentation before judges. Westview’s Brian Hicks received recognition for his cybersecurity scanning idea. He is pictured with teacher and Future Business Leaders of America advisor Kimberly Elliott.
SHARK TANK: 4-H EDITION 3-D PRINTING — Westview students recently competed in the 4-H version of the popular series focused on entrepreneurship and great business ideas. To participate, students could work in teams or individually and had to develop a product concept, business plan, commercial and make a presentation before judges. Westview’s (L to R) Michael Collier, Joseph Roupe, and Jacob Foltz were recognized for their 3-D printing version of orthopedic casts. All are shown with teacher and Future Business Leaders of America advisor Kimberly Elliott.
WESTVIEW HOSA MEMBERS PLACE IN REGIONAL COMPETITION – Eleven Westview HOSA students placed in the recent HOSA Regional competition. From back (L to R) Ashlee Carter: 1st place in Physical Therapy; Channing Covington: 1st place in Pharmacy Science; Addy Hall: 2nd place in Behavioral Health; Ena Abad: 3rd place in Cultural Diversities and Disparities; Taylor Davis: 4th place in Pathophysiology, Nastasia Smith: 3rd place in Home Health Aide; Natalie Williams: 3rd place in Dental Science; Tabitha Maddox: 4th place in Veterinary Science; Piper Johnson: 5th place in Human Growth and Development; Brandon McCollum: 5th in Pharmacology; Maddie Morrison: recognized for Health Issue Exam. These students are now eligible to compete in the HOSA State Competition held in Knoxville, in-person March 28-30, 2022. Also pictured is Westview student Gloria Hogan, who is a HOSA state officer. Carolyn Glover, who serves as an advisor with Jessica McGuffin, noted, “HOSA’s mission is especially critical when considering the acute shortage of qualified workers for the health care industry. This shortage has been amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. HOSA Advisors globally are promoting the health professions and ensuring that future health professionals are prepared for college and their health profession of choice!”