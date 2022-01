CLARKSVILLE (January 12) – Austin Peay State University is proud to recognize more than 2,100 students on the Dean’s List for academic achievement during the Fall 2021 terms.

Among those 2,100 students, two locals have made it onto the list. They are: Angela Campbell of Greenfield and Margaret Glass of Martin.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.