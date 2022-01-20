Hill joins DPA in Education Department

UNION CITY (January 14) – Dr. Julie Hill has begun serving Discovery Park in the role of education events coordinator and outreach consultant. Hill brings with her 24 years of experience as a music educator, administrator, non-profit arts leader and arts advocate.

Hill has a wide variety of public-school experience, ranging from elementary to university, rural to urban, conservative to progressive and affluent to underserved. She also works as a music education consultant for Shelby County Schools and serves as editorial director of publications for the international Percussive Arts Society (PAS). Hill brings executive leadership experience to Discovery Park as well, being one of only two women who have served as PAS president in the organization’s sixty-year history. Hill has served as online music education specialist for the Tennessee Music Educators Association and program director for “Keeping the Beat by TNMEA,” a music education-based webinar in partnership with the Country Music Association Foundation.

Previously, Hill served as chair of the University of Tennessee at Martin’s Department of Music where she was also a professor of percussion since 2005. Hill has a history of working with Discovery Park on educational programs such as UT Martin Percussion’s Roots of Rhythm World Music Presentations.

As a scholar and performer, Hill has presented hundreds of workshops, concerts and lectures, championing opportunities for social mobility through music, specifically for black women and underserved children in Northeastern Brazil. Hill is a member of the award-winning Caixa Trio and X4 quartet, and she has performed in Peru, Poland, Mexico, Brazil, France, Puerto Rico, South Korea, Taiwan, and throughout the United States. She is also principal percussionist with the Paducah Symphony Orchestra.

“I am thrilled Julie has decided to join our team, and I look forward to working with her as we implement our mission to provide support for teachers and administrators in taking STEAM and history teaching out of the classroom and applying it in a hands-on, state-of-the-art experience,” said Polly Brasher, senior director of education & guest experience.

