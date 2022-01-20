Gas Prices Continue Rising

NASHVILLE (January 17) – Tennessee gas prices have risen 0.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.00 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Gas prices in Tennessee are 1.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 84.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Tennessee was priced at $2.70 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $3.59 per gallon, a difference of 89.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.31 per gallon Monday. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands 93.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Tennessee and the national average going back 10 years:

January 17, 2021: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)

January 17, 2020: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

January 17, 2019: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

January 17, 2018: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

January 17, 2017: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

January 17, 2016: $1.67/g (U.S. Average: $1.90/g)

January 17, 2015: $1.91/g (U.S. Average: $2.07/g)

January 17, 2014: $3.10/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)

January 17, 2013: $3.17/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)

January 17, 2012: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Chattanooga – $2.95/g, down 2.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.98/g.

Nashville – $3.04/g, down 1.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.06/g.

Huntsville – $2.95/g, down 0.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.95/g.

“Average gas prices saw a slight boost over the last week as the rising price of crude oil continues to push prices up. While the rise was fairly tame, some states still saw slight declines. Gasoline demand, aside from motorists filling up ahead of the weekend winter storm, has been lackluster. The real pain at the pump will start in about 4-6 weeks,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Oil prices continue to edge higher as oil production remains a concern due to unrest in Libya and Kazakhstan, however, some improvement in the latter situation could lead to oil prices being more subdued.”

