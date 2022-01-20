Beulah Land Cowboy Church News

MARTIN (January 16) – Beulah Land Cowboy Church services are at the church and online at Roger-Cindy McPeak’s Facebook. Church members ask to please keep the nation and the world in your prayers.

Due to snow and ice Sunday, morning services were held online on Facebook by Bro. Roger. There were several prayer requests posted that morning. Bro. Roger’s message was “Wisdom” from Proverbs chapter 2 and 1 Corinthians 10 & 15. “If one seeks wisdom and fears the Lord, God will provide him with much wisdom, knowledge and understanding,” was the message.

Sunday evening Bro. Robert Baker led the music service. Specials were by Rick King and Matthew Cook. Bro. Robert brought the message from Romans chapter 15. “Loving and helping our neighbors is an expected part of our obedience to God,” was the message.

The church will host its fifth Sunday night singing January 30. Liberty Trio will be performing.

“Come on out, I guarantee you will be blessed,” church representatives noted.