Weldon Building to Get Facelift

BY LORCAN MCCORMICK

MARTIN (January 10) – The Martin Board of Mayor and Aldermen met Monday, January 10, to discuss the first business of the new year. Aldermen Robbins and Edwards were not in attendance; otherwise, it was a normal day for city business. All meeting minutes for December were summarily approved, and quickly things progressed into necessary business.

Marty Ables, director of the Public Works Department updated the Board regarding road salting, stating if another snowstorm akin to the one that struck Weakley County the week prior should hit, a further delivery of salt might be required.

After this brief information was relayed, bids for the Federal Historic Preservation Grant Project and Tennessee Economic and Community Development Historic Development Grant Project were approved. Peck Flannery Great Warren Inc. (PFGW) was awarded the Federal Historic Preservation Grant at a bid of $17,000, beating out Judith Johnson and Thomas & Associates who put in bids at $17,500 and $26,933 respectively. Color Shop Construction was the lone bidder for the Tennessee Economic and Community Development Historic Development Grant, with a bid of $37,320.

The Federal Historic Preservation Grant will be applied to the review of design and review guidelines pertaining to the historic zoning overlay. The Tennessee Economic and Community Development Historic Development Grant will be applied to the exterior revision of the CE Weldon building, the former home of the public library in Martin.

The Martin City Board Meeting for February has its informal scheduled for Tuesday, February 8 at 5:15 p.m. in the courtroom of the city’s law enforcement complex.