100th BIRTHDAY – Ovella Pentecost celebrated her 100th birthday December 30, 2021. Ovella was born on December 30, 1920, to the late Boyd and Ethel Fuqua. She was married to Claude Pentecost and together they had three children: Beverly, Dale and Sheila. Ovella enjoyed her celebration with her family of five generations. Here she is pictured with the newest member, Colton Youngblood, child of Cory and Emily Youngblood.