McKenzie Achieves Sweep of Visiting Gleason

BY JIME STEELE

MCKENZIE (January 4) – Sandwiched in between bouts of snow and ice, McKenzie managed a sweep of visiting Gleason Tuesday night.

The Lady Rebels were 70-60 winners, while the Rebels vanquished the Bulldogs 73-34. McKenzie’s games at Big Sandy Friday, January 7, were postponed because of snow.

McKenzie returned to the post-holiday floor facing the challenge of a very good Lady Bulldog team, entering the game at 14-3.

Gleason gave as good as it got. McKenzie took a 37-20 lead in the second quarter, but the Lady Bulldogs forged a torrid pace and outscored the Lady Rebels between the second and third frames 17-7 to tie game at 44 midway through the third. McKenzie righted its ship and led 54-47 going into the final frame.

Gleason played swap-out with McKenzie in the final frame. It kept pace with the Lady Rebels, but couldn’t gain ground.

Carrington Lifsey had 22 to lead Gleason. Alayna Anderson added 11 and Sophie Wilson nine.

McKenzie’s Savannah Davis had 22, one of five Lady Rebels to reach double figures. Kylie Reynolds, Briley Auvenshine and Dani Davis each had 11 while Michael Reynolds scored 10.

Gleason’s girls defeated Dresden 64-42 Saturday night.

McKenzie improves to 13-1. Gleason fell to 14-4.

In the boys’ game, McKenzie’s Marquez Taylor scored 18 and Tate Surber 13 as the Rebels took the nightcap. Ten different Rebels entered the scorebook.

McKenzie built a 23-10 lead in the first quarter and parlayed that into a 45-15 halftime lead. Taylor scored 15 of his points at halftime.

Points were precious for the Bulldogs. Kolton Crochet had eight of his team-high 12 points at halftime. Gleason’s production dropped off from there. Garrett Pinkston and Drake Lehmkuhl each had four for the Bulldogs, Cade Sawyers and Cameron Thompson each had three. Kursin Gustafson, Isaac Denton, Kyzer Foley and Kylan Borneman each had two.

Zay Webber and Stafford Roditis each had eight for the Rebels. McKenzie improved to 8-5. Gleason dropped to 8-8.

Gleason was at Bradford Tuesday, Carroll Academy Thursday, then returns home to face Greenfield Friday.

McKenzie hosted Gibson County Tuesday. The Lady Pioneers account for the lone McKenzie loss this season. McEwen visits McKenzie Friday.