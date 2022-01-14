Davis Earns Dean’s List and Honor Roll at Vol State

GALLATIN (January 4) – Aleea Davis of Dresden was named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List and Honor Roll at Volunteer State Community College. The Dean’s List recognition is awarded to students that have completed a minimum of twelve collegiate-level hours with at least a 3.750 GPA during the awarding term. To be awarded both the Dean’s List and Honor Roll recognition, students must have accumulated a minimum of eighteen overall collegiate-level hours and complete a minimum of twelve collegiate-level hours with at least a 3.750 GPA during the awarding term.

