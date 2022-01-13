Westview HOSA Continues Registration Push for Bone Marrow Donations

MARTIN (January 4) – HOSA Future Health Professionals at Westview continue their push for bone marrow donations. As part of the HOSA “Be the Match” national service project of registering possible bone marrow donors throughout the year, Westview HOSA will be at UT Martin men’s and women’s basketball games at the Elam Center (15 Mt. Pelia Rd.) January 8 and February 5. The games start at 1 p.m.

HOSA members will be on site at 12:30 p.m. for cheek swabs and to assist with registration by smartphones. Individuals must be ages 18-40 to register.

According to HOSA resources, every three minutes, someone is diagnosed with a blood cancer, such as leukemia. For many patients, a blood stem cell transplant is their only hope. However, 70% of patients needing a transplant do NOT have a matched family member.

Westview HOSA was drawn the cause thanks to UTM Men’s Basketball program and a family friend connection of UTM Head Coach Ryan Ridder.

To find out more about being a bone marrow donor, text WHSHOSA to 61474 or visit bethematch.org.

Jessica McGuffin and Carolyn Glover serve as the Westview HOSA advisors.