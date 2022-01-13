UT Martin Spring Semester Begins Next Week

MARTIN (January 4) – The University of Tennessee at Martin will begin spring classes fully in-person Thursday, January 13, at the main campus and the university’s five regional centers in Jackson, Parsons, Ripley, Selmer and Somerville. Students who have not previously registered for spring classes can apply and register now. Classes can be added until January 19.

The university encourages COVID-19 vaccinations, wearing masks indoors when physical distancing isn’t possible and other standard safety precautions related to the pandemic. The UT Martin COVID-19 page at www.utm.edu/coronavirus offers updates on university conditions and links to the latest pandemic safety information.

Key 2022 spring semester dates include:

January 5 – New Student Orientation for transfer and new students (virtual format).

January 13 – Classes begin all locations.

January 17 – Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday observed (university closed).

March 21-27 – Spring Break.

April 29 – Classes end.

May 2-6 – Final exams.

May 7 – Commencement (additional details announced closer to the commencement date).

Opportunities for future students to learn about UT Martin are available throughout the spring. Prospective students and their families can register online to tour the main campus at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, at www.utm.edu/tour. Individual tours are also available at any of UT Martin’s five regional centers, and contact information for each of the centers is available at www.utm.edu/outreach.

Other dates are set for future students to learn about the university. Contact the Office of Undergraduate Admissions at 731-881-7020 or email admitme@utm.edu for more information about the following events:

Future Skyhawk Admitted Student Receptions: February 10, Dyersburg; January 13, Nashville; January 18, Jackson; January 26, Memphis; and January 31, Martin.

February 21 – Test Flight Academic Preview Day, main campus

April 2 – Spring Preview Day, main campus.

UT Martin is a comprehensive regional institution in the University of Tennessee System offering 18 bachelor’s and five master’s degree programs. The main campus in Northwest Tennessee is one of five primary UT campuses. For more information, visit www.utm.edu.