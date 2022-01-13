Candidates File Petitions for Office

BY SABRINA BATES

sabrina@dresdenenterprise.com

DRESDEN (December 22) – With the mid-term elections taking place this year, local citizens have already taken an interest in upcoming political offices.

As of December 22, 2021, 15 Weakley Countians have already picked up filing petitions for candidacy in the May 3, 2022, primary, and 7 have shown interest in offices up for election in the county-wide August 4, 2022, election.

For the May 3 primary, the following people have shown interest in the listed office for the Republican primary.

They include:

Jeff Parham: 27th Judicial District Circuit Court Judge;

Bill Randolph: 27th Judicial District Public Defender;

Allan Jeffrey Cosby: Weakley County Road Supervisor;

Terry McDade: Weakley County Sheriff;

Courtney McMinn: Weakley County Circuit Court Clerk;

Kim Hughey: Weakley County Clerk;

Dennis Doster: Weakley County Commission-District 1;

Bobby Dunlap: Weakley County Commission-District 1;

Gary Eddings, Jr.: Weakley County Commission-District 4;

Shaila Stewart: Weakley County Commission-District 4;

Larry Kelly: Weakley County Commission-District 5;

Larry Taylor: Weakley County Commission-District 5;

Brian Wayne Donavant: Weakley County Commission-District 6;

David Hawks: Weakley County Commission-District 7 and

Roger Donaldson: Weakley County Commission-District 8.

Of those, Parham, McDade, Randolph and Donaldson have already filed their petitions with the Weakley County Election Commission office.

Potential candidates for the County General Election in August include the following:

Mike Maloan: 27th Judicial District Chancellor;

Colin Johnson: 27th Judicial District Attorney General;

Tommy Moore: Weakley County General Sessions Judge;

Jake Bynum: Weakley County Mayor;

David Andrews: Weakley County Sheriff;

Marci Floyd: Weakley County Trustee and

April Jones: Weakley County Register of Deeds.

As of December 22, Johnson, Floyd and Jones have already filed their petitions with the county election commission office.

The deadline to file a petition for candidacy in the May 3 State and County Primary is Thursday, February 17, 2022, at noon. The petition withdrawal deadline is Thursday, February 24, 2022, at noon. The voter registration deadline to cast a ballot in the May primary is Monday, April 4, 2022. Those wishing to vote absentee in the primary must make a request to the Weakley County Election Commission office by Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The early-voting period is April 13-28, 2022.

The deadline to file a petition for candidacy in the August 4, 2022, State & Federal Primary/State & County General Election is Thursday, April 7, 2022, at noon. The withdrawal deadline is Thursday, April 14, 2022, at noon. The voter registration deadline for the August election is Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Absentee voters must request a ballot by Thursday, July 28, 2022. Early voting for the August election is July 15-30, 2022.

Voters will have another opportunity to cast ballots in the State & Federal General/Municipal Election Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Tennesseans will elect a Governor, U.S House of Representatives, State Senators in odd-numbered districts and State Representatives.

For an election cycle calendar and additional information, visit https://sos.tn.gov/elections/calendar.

Local information regarding registering to vote or candidacy interests, contact the Weakley County Election Commission office at 731-364-5564.