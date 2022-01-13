Apply for Building Demolition

Persons desiring to have houses/buildings that were destroyed by the tornado event to be demolished should fill out a Demolition Request form at the Volunteer Center located at Dresden First Baptist Church Family Life Center.

Prior to applying for demolition, property owners should have completed all steps required by their insurance carrier to complete the claim and settlement process. Obtaining consent of the insurance carrier for demolition is likewise a good step to protect your rights. It is also recommended that the owner notify anyone having a lien or mortgage on the the property.

Remove all personal property from the structure sought to be demolished and remove any property outside the structure that is sought to be retained.

For the demolition application you will need the name of your insurance carrier and preferably your policy number. Please understand that insurance will be billed for the cost of the demolition and disposal. The exact address and owners names must be provided.

A date for demolition will be scheduled with the owner of the real estate. On the scheduled date, the owner must be present with government issued ID to identify the property and be given any instructions concerning the disposal process that will follow.

Currently, approximately 30 applications have been submitted requesting demolition. Applications need to be submitted asap.