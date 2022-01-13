342 named to Union University President’s List

JACKSON (December 21) – Three hundred forty-two students were named to the Union University President’s List for the fall 2021 semester. The President’s List includes full-time students who achieve a 4.0 grade point average on a four-point scale.

Among those with local ties to Weakley County named to Union University’s President’s List includes Sophia Box of Greenfield.

In addition, 380 students were named to the Union University Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.

The Dean’s List includes full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average on a four-point scale.

Among those with local ties to Weakley County named to Union University’s Dean’s List includes Aubree Zickefoose of Martin.

Founded in 1823 and affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention, Union University is characterized by quality Christ-centered teaching and learning. Union offers liberal arts training in more than 100 majors and programs of study along with professional programs in business, education and nursing.

About 3,000 students are currently enrolled.