Students Participate in Leadership Summit

LOCAL STUDENTS PARTICIPATE IN 2021 CARY VAUGHN RISINGSTAR LEADERSHIP SUMMIT NOV. 4-5 – Five students from Weakley County participated in the WestStar Leadership Program’s 2021 Cary Vaughn RisingStar Leadership Summit, Nov. 4-5, at the University of Tennessee at Martin. This is the summit’s 10th year and featured the largest class so far with 47 students from 14 counties. The summit gives high school juniors and seniors opportunities to develop their leadership skills and learn the value of community involvement. Pictured (l,r, front row) are Tallon Legens, Cora Ogg, Grace Stafford, Elizabeth Mantooth, (back row) Virginia Grimes, assistant director of WestStar Leadership; Chase Black and Jennifer Black, program manager of WestStar Leadership. Ogg and Black attend Dresden High School, and Stafford and Legens attend Gleason High School. Mantooth attends Westview High School. For more information about the Vaughn RisingStar Leadership Summit, contact the WestStar office at weststar@utm.edu or 731-881-7787.