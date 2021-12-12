Tornado Devastates Parts of Dresden

A tornado last night ravaged parts of Dresden, with the downtown area significantly impacted. Several businesses and homes suffered extensive damage. Emergency workers are still conducting search and rescue missions. No fatalities have been reported yet. Local enforcement is asking those who have no business in Dresden to not attempt to venture into town as electric lines are down and debris is far reaching. Workers are trying to clean up and assess damage. A curfew is implemented effective at dusk tonight until dawn tomorrow as visibility is limited without electricity. Water quality is not affected. While the courthouse suffered minimal damage, it is uncertain when access will be granted and office hours will resume due to limited travel access and impassible downtown conditions. Dresden City Hall, Fire and Police departments are a total loss.