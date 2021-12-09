Scates Graduates from Tennessee Government Management Institute

NASHVILLE (December 3) – Colonel James C. Trent Scates, Deputy CFMO/Joint Strategic Plans Director, for the Tennessee Department of Military, was one of 57 state government leaders, who recently graduated from the Tennessee Government Management Institute (TGMI). TGMI is a partnership between the Tennessee Department of Human Resources and the Naifeh Center for Effective Leadership, an agency of The University of Tennessee Institute for Public Service.

Throughout the course of this multi-week program, the 2021 TGMI graduates participated in numerous leadership assessment profiles offering insight into their individual leadership styles and approaches. The program also consisted of teambuilding activities and multiple sessions to explore and discuss leadership strategies, best practices, and innovative approaches in public service management.

For more than 20 years, the Tennessee Government Management Institute has trained mid-level managers within state government who have program or organizational responsibility. TGMI aims to expand the leadership capacity and skill of state leaders, and support new partnerships among state departments. Each year, TGMI provides leadership training for up to 65 participants. At the conclusion of the two-week institute, TGMI graduates leave with new skills, an expanded professional network, genuine friendships with other government leaders, and knowledge of innovative leadership practices and approaches.