Hutcherson Awarded Heisman Scholarship

NEW YORK (December 1) – Aden Hutcherson is a student and football player at Huntingdon High School and has many family ties to Weakley County. Recently Aden was named the state winner of the Heisman High School Scholarship for Tennessee. State winners receive a $1,000 college scholarship. This scholarship is awarded to one senior male and one senior female from each state. Of the 100 state winners, 12 are chosen to be National Finalists to receive $2,000. Then one senior male and female is chosen of that 12 to be the National Winner of the $10,000 scholarship. The 88 State Winners who do not move on to the National Finalist round will receive a $1,000 college scholarship.

To receive this scholarship, eligibility is based on maintaining a weighted GPA of 3.0 (B average) or better. Being leaders and role models within their school and community and must participate or have participated in grades 9, 10, or 11 in at least one of the sports recognized by the International Olympic Committee in the Summer and Winter Olympic Games, the Paralympic Games or the National Federation of State High School Associations.

Since 1993, the High School Scholarship program has honored more than 600,000 of the nation’s most esteemed high school seniors and provided more than $1 million in college scholarships to students throughout the United States.

The Heisman Memorial Trophy annually recognizes the outstanding college football player in the United States. Winners epitomize great ability combined with diligence, perseverance, and hard work. The Heisman Trophy Trust ensures the continuation and integrity of this award. The Trust, furthermore, has a charitable mission to support amateur athletes and to provide greater opportunities to the youth of our country. The goal through these charitable endeavors is for The Heisman Trophy to symbolize the fostering of a sense of community responsibility and service to youth, especially those disadvantaged or with special needs. For more information about the Heisman High School Scholarship program, visit https://heismanscholarship.com/.