Clare Nadine Capps 1921 – 2021

Clara Nadine Capps, age 100, died at her home in Sharon, Tennessee, on Friday, November 26, 2021. Funeral services were held on Monday, November 29, 2021, at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield, Tennessee. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at 1 p.m. Burial followed at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sharon, Tennessee.

Pallbearers were Brad Boyd, Bart Boyd, Chris Capps, Clint Capps, Caden Capps, Wade Capps, Graham Cate, and Don Teal.

Nadine is survived by her four children, Paula (Hoyt) Green of Dresden, Pattie (Kent) Boyd of Cookeville, Don (Debbie) Capps of Sharon and Becky (Don) Teal of Martin; five grandchildren, Brad (Cindy) Boyd, Bart (Angie) Boyd, Chris (Amanda) Capps, Clint (Jennifer) Capps, and Caroline Capps Cate; eight great-grandchildren, Chelsea Boyd, Rachel Boyd, Claire Capps, Emma Capps, Wade Capps, Caden Capps, Cathleen Cate, and Graham Cate.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul P. Capps, her parents, three sisters and three brothers.

