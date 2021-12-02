VP Racing Fuels Expanding in McKenzie

BY RON PARK

ron@newsleaderonline.com

MCKENZIE (November 18) – The Carroll County Airport was the site of an important announcement Thursday morning concerning local jobs and economic growth in the county.

A crowd of local and state officials, community leaders, media representatives, and others gathered in the main hanger as it was announced that VP Racing Fuels plans to expand existing operations, open up a new facility, and create around 150 new jobs in Carroll County.

Speaking at the podium were Bob Rolfe, state commissioner with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TDECD); Alan Cerwick, president and CEO with the VP Racing Fuels Company; and Carroll County Mayor Joseph Butler.

A subsidiary of Texas Allied Holdings, Inc., a San Antonio-based company, VP Racing Fuels will be investing $14.2 to expand operations at its facility in Huntingdon at 50 Rosser Circle Road near Huntingdon and another $4 million to set up operations in the former Nestaway facility on Rochelle Road near the airport.

The expansion of the Rosser Circle facility, which currently concentrates on blending fuels, will involve putting in a $7 million tank farm for fuel storage. The Rochelle Road operations will be geared toward using blow mold machinery to manufacture plastic containers for VP products.

Nick Fontana, operator/manager over the Rosser Circle facility, said that they are hoping to have operations on Rochelle Road up and running sometime during the second quarter of 2022.

The addition of 150 jobs will more than triple VP’s current local workforce of 72 employees.

During the announcement, Butler pointed out that this has been a combined and cooperative effort involving VP executives, state and county governments, the Huntingdon and McKenzie Industrial Boards, Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley, McKenzie Mayor Jill Holland, and the Carroll County and McKenzie Chambers of Commerce.

“Today is the product of a unified effort to support local business,” said Butler. “It’s been fun to watch this team effort.”

Rolfe said this is a great example of local and state government, communities, and businesses working together to promote economic growth at the local and regional level.

“There’s a whole lot of energy happening here in West Tennessee,” said Rolfe, who added that Governor Bill Lee, who could not be at the event, sent his best and his congratulations.

In a press release, Lee said, “I want to thank VP Racing Fuels for its continued investment in Carroll County. Job creation in rural Tennessee is crucial to our state’s economic success, and these 150 new jobs will bring additional opportunities to those who call McKenzie and Huntingdon home.”

Cerwick told the story of how his company originally planned to build new facilities down in San Antonio, but after the local government there hit them with a lot of regulations and threats of big fines, they ultimately ended up opening up operations on Rosser Circle around three years ago.

Cerwick said he has been impressed with how welcoming the community has been and how eager local officials have been to work with them.

“This is home now, and we’re looking forward to our next expansion,” said Cerwick.

Also attending the announcement event and recognized for their contributions were Allen Borden, deputy commissioner with the TDECD; State Rep. Tandy Darby; State Rep. Curtis Halford; and State Senator John Stevens.

For more than 40 years, VP Racing Fuels has focused on the production of race fuel, small engine fuel, auto performance chemicals, and plastic utility containers. VP is recognized as a world leader in race fuel technology, with a catalogue of more than 70 fuel blends and a growing roster of motorsports champions who use VP fuels.