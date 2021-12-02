Kemp Honored by NAAE for Service

The National Association of Agricultural Educators recently honored a local high school agriculture teacher, for outstanding service in the classroom, school and communities he serves.

Among those honored with an Outstanding Service Citation is Jason Kemp, DHS ag teacher.

“It is those who go above and beyond the call of duty that impact our lives the most. They dedicate their lives to serving others and the profession of agricultural education. NAAE Outstanding Service Citations are presented to those who have gone above and beyond in professional activities, school activities and community service. We’d like to thank Goodheart-Willcox Publisher who sponsors this award program,” a news release cited.

Kemp is in his 19th year of teaching at Dresden High School in Tennessee. In addition to receiving many local and state teaching awards, he collaborates with the University of Tennessee at Martin on mentoring student teacher observers and student teachers. He also serves on the University of Tennessee at Martin agriculture advisory board.

Locally, Kemp advises the Weakley County School Farm, which provides pork sausage for all nine school cafeterias in the county and sells freezer beef through the public store front of the operation.

He is also a past president of the National Association of Agricultural Educators.

“Congratulations Jason Kemp, our NAAE Region V Outstanding Service Citation recipient,” the release further noted.

In addition to recognizing individuals in the field of agriculture education, the NAAE also gives service awards to organizations and companies that provide support.

This year’s NAAE Region V Outstanding Cooperation recipient is Tosh Farms of Henry, Tennessee.

The National Association of Agricultural Educators is a federation of state agricultural educators associations with more than 9,000 members. Members are involved in school-based agricultural education at any level, from middle school through postsecondary, and state and national agricultural.