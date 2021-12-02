Dresden Businesses Host Christmas Open House

DRESDEN (November 20) – The Dresden Business Association and the City of Dresden hosted the annual Dresden Christmas Open House on Saturday, November 20. Many Dresden businesses offered different discounts and sales for the day which brought in holiday shoppers.

The Purple Iris hosted vendors selling homemade snacks, baked goods, paintings, crafts and creams. This offered shoppers to support up-and-coming businesses and hobbies.

Children and families were also given the opportunity to meet with Santa Claus at Dresden’s City Hall. Children could tell Santa what they wanted for Christmas and take a photo. Children could then take a train ride around the court square.

The Dresden Business Association also held an ornament scavenger hunt, which asked shoppers to look inside participating Dresden businesses for Christmas ornaments featuring special deals and coupons. The shopper who found the most ornaments received a special prize basket from the Dresden Business Association. Jasmine Williams won the Christmas basket.

Many business open during the Christmas Open House were very busy and many shoppers enjoyed different sales and items.