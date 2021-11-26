McKenzie Secures Sweep of Greenfield in Hoop Opener

BY JIM STEELE

Pressbox1@gmail.com

GREENFIELD (November 18) – McKenzie High School opened the 2021-22 basketball season on a positive note. The Lady Rebels and Rebels hit the road and captured a sweep of Greenfield Thursday.

This was part of the TSSAA’S early-season, Hall-of-Fame games.

The Lady Rebels opened the evening with a 51-41 victory, while the Rebels edged the host Yellow Jackets 52-46, despite the fact that many of McKenzie’s players are still involved in the football playoffs.

Savannah Davis led the Lady Rebels in the opener with 25 points as McKenzie and Greenfield went back and forth. MHS led Greenfield after one, 7-5, but took a 10-point, 24-14 lead into the break. In the third, Greenfield cut into McKenzie’s cushion and trailed by four, 31-27. McKenzie was able to push the Lady Jackets away for the victory.

Kylie Reynolds had 11 and Dani Davis added 10 points for the Lady Rebels. Edie Darby was tops for Greenfield with 14 and Emma Grace Alford had 10.

In the nightcap, McKenzie’s Zayden McCaslin had 21 to lead the Rebels past Greenfield. Greenfield took an early 13-9 lead over McKenzie in the first frame, but took the lead heading into halftime, 18-17. McKenzie maintained a 39-33 cushion after three.

Bryson Steele tossed in 15 points for the Rebels. Barkley Biggs paced the Yellow Jackets with 16 while Matt Scates added 15.

Greenfield visited Gibson County Tuesday and will host Trinity Christian Tuesday, November 30.

McKenzie’s boys and girls took part in a TSSAA Hall of Fame Play Day with Gleason and venture to University School of Jackson Monday. McKenzie will return to action after Thanksgiving when it hosts USJ Monday, November 29.