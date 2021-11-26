Defense Lifts Rebels to Win over Dresden

BY JIM STEELE

MCKENZIE (November 20) – The host McKenzie Rebels overcame a nine-point first-quarter deficit, then clamped down with its defense to defeat Dresden 58-33 in the boys-only contest Saturday afternoon.

The Lions jumped to a 23-14 lead in the first quarter, but things would never be as good again. The Rebels allowed only a combined 10 points in the second and third quarters.

Meanwhile, the Rebels regained control of the matchup by outpacing Dresden 17-4 in the second frame for a 31-27 advantage. Trey Adams scored four of Dresden’s six third-quarter points, but the Rebels took a 46-33 lead heading into the final frame. Dresden never scored again.

Bryson Steele led the Rebels with 20 points, Zayden McCaslin scored 17. Jeremy Hobock led the Lions with 13 points.

The Lions moved on to Gleason for another game Saturday at Gleason against Obion Central and suffered an 84-41 setback.

Dresden, 0-2, visited Huntingdon Monday and hosted Clarksburg Tuesday. The Lions host Huntingdon Friday.

McKenzie, 2-0, visited University School of Jackson Monday. The Rebels will host USJ Monday, November 29, then travel to Huntingdon November 30.