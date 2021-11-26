Chargers Advance To Semi-Finals

TOUGH DEFENSE AND OFFENSE – (L to R) Westview Chargers wide receiver/center Garner Anderson and wide receiver/safety Javion Goins helped their team to victory Friday night when Westview hosted Memphis Academy of Health Sciences at Hardy-Graham Stadium in round 3 of the Class AA TSSAA state championship playoffs. Anderson took one interception from the opponent Friday as the Chargers forced eight turnovers, four were interceptions. The Chargers shut out the Lions by a score of 16-0. Westview advances to round 4 of playoff action and travels to Decatur County Friday, November 26. Photo by Christel Laney
END ZONE IN SIGHT – Westview Charger Drew Shanklin (L to R) blocks for teammate Charger wide receiver Quincy Hamilton as the team puts six points on the board for Westview Friday night in round 3 of the Class AA TSSAA state playoffs against Memphis Academy of Health Sciences at Hardy-Graham Stadium. The host Chargers shut out the Lions, 16-0, as its defense forced eight turnovers, four of those were interceptions. Shanklin took one interception from MAHS Friday night. Now in the semi-finals of the state championship playoffs, Westview travels to Decatur County Friday, November 26 to take on Riverside High School. Photo by Christel Laney
LINING IT UP – Westview Charger kicker Jackson Abel gets ready to punt the ball to Memphis Academy of Health Sciences Friday night when the Chargers hosted the Lions at Hardy-Graham Stadium in round 3 of the Class AA TSSAA state championship playoffs. Abel recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter of the game, which eventually led to a 60-plus yard run by Simpson and 30-plus yard run by teammate Dearca Nicholson. The Charges defeated the Lions, 16-0, and travel to Decatur County Friday, November 26 to take on Riverside High School in round 4 of the playoffs. Abel was a pick for the Jackson Sun’s high school Player of the Week this week after Friday’s game. Photo by Christel Laney
TAKING HIM DOWN – (L to R) Westview Chargers linebacker Omarion Harris backs up teammate linebacker Hayden Smith as he stopped a Memphis Academy of Health Sciences Lion from making it to the end zone during round 3 of the Class AA TSSAA state championships Friday at Hardy-Graham Stadium. The Chargers shut out the Lions by a score of 16-0. Smith was dubbed the MVP of Friday’s game by Charger Head Coach Jarod Neal after he picked off two interceptions of four thrown by the Lions. Neal said Smith was at the right place at the right time when the team needed him. The Chargers advance to the semi-finals and travel to Decatur County Friday, November 26. Photo by Christel Laney