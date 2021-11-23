WHS HOSA Week Promotes Bone Marrow Donations

BY KAREN CAMPBELL

Weakley County Schools Communications Director

MARTIN (November 10) – HOSA Future Health Professionals at Westview added impact to national HOSA Week by kicking off a push for bone marrow donations. The HOSA national service project is Be the Match, a drive to get people to get on the registry of possible bone marrow donors.

According to HOSA resources, every three minutes, someone is diagnosed with a blood cancer, such as leukemia. For many patients, a blood stem cell transplant is their only hope. However, 70 percent of patients needing a transplant do NOT have a matched family member.

Jessica McGuffin BSN, RN, and Westview’s HOSA Advisor, noted that to join the Be the Match registry, potential donors must be between 18 and 40 years old. However, students under 18, can join the pre-registry to stay up to date and receive a reminder to join on their 18th birthday.

The group was especially drawn to this cause as the UT Martin Men’s Basketball program is currently doing a drive for a personal connection in need of a bone marrow transplant.

UTM Head Coach Ryan Ridder states, “We are campaigning for our little buddy Carter that is a close family friend. Carter’s mom and my wife have been friends for 25 years. Carter’s a little boy who loves sports and is a big basketball fan. Carter’s family has asked for help to find a match for him. He is currently in bone marrow failure.”

While the kickoff was the first week of November and HOSA Week, Westview HOSA will continue registering for Be the Match throughout the year.

Other activities during HOSA Week included health care appreciation and HOSA member appreciation

“HOSA has really shaped who I am and helped me grow as a leader, preparing me for my future career,” said Gloria Hogan, Westview HOSA President and the State HOSA Reporter/Historian.

To find out more about being a bone marrow donor, text WHSHOSA to 61474 or visit bethematch.org.