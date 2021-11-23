Westview FBLA Takes Steps to Combat Premature Births

BY KAREN CAMPBELL

Weakley County Schools Communications Director

MARTIN (November 15) – The Westview Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) are focused not simply on their professional growth but on the health of others. In keeping with the club’s National Community Service Project, they are focusing on the March of Dimes, raising money and awareness of premature births.

World Prematurity Day is scheduled for (today) Wednesday, November 17. Westview FBLA members began walking November 3 and will continue taking pledges and donations for miles walked until November 19.

Kimberly Elliott, the FBLA advisor, says the members are motivated by startling statistics.

“Preterm birth and its complications are the largest contributors to infant death in the United States and globally. This urgent health crisis is significantly fueled by the health equity gap in our health care system today,” she noted.