Library Announces Contest Winners

The Ned R. McWherter Weakley County Public Library in Dresden hosted its annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest at the end of October. Each child had to decorate a pumpkin without cutting it. They could use paint, glue, stickers or other craft item for decoration. A Pumpkin Party was held on October 29 to award the winners. There were three age categories: 3-5 years; 6-9 years and ages 10 and older. First-place winners received a $15 gift card to Walmart. Second- and third-place winners received a $10 gift card. The Bridge Club served as judges of the contest. Winners are pictured below.